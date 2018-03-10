Rs 999 offers: This weekend, book cheap international flight tickets with Jet Airways and AirAsia

The most attractive offer in AirAsia ‘Big Sale’ was seen on flights starting from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur at an all-inclusive rate of Rs 999. (Image: PTI)

Thought of going on that trip abroad but had to shelve plans due to prohibitive fares? No more! With airline companies offering tickets for as low as Rs 999 for select international routes, it may be a good idea to have a look at these attractive offers. Malaysian low-cost airline major Air Asia has announced a ‘Big Sale’ starting at an all-inclusive rate of Rs 999. You might have to book your tickets this weekend itself, as AirAsia’s sale is a limited period offer, will be available for international flights till March 11, 2018.

Further, the the offer is valid for travel between September 3, 2018 and May 28, 2019, according to AirAsia’s website. The website also mentions that the offer will not be available on all flights. The most attractive offer was seen on flights starting from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur at an all-inclusive rate of Rs 999.

Other attractive routes include Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 2,999), Chennai to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,399), Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur ( Rs 1,399) and Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,690). AirAsia is also offering connecting overseas flights from India through Kuala Lumpur such as Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta (starting at Rs. 2,255), Tiruchirappalli-Kuala Lumpur-Nha Trang (starting at Rs. 4,640) and Visakhapatnam-Kuala Lumpur-Hong Kong (starting at Rs. 4,603).

Further the offer is valid only on bookings made on www.airasia.com. According to the airline’s advertisement the fares quoted are one-way fares. The airline also clarified that a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.

Apart from Air Asia’s offer, another attractive offer to check out this weekend would be Jet Airways ‘Ramadan Sale’, which offers a 40% discount on select international routes. Under this offer, the bookings will have to be made up to March 22, 2018 and for travel between May 15, 2018 and June 15, 2018. This offer is valid only on economy class tickets. Further, the discounted fares are applicable on one-way and return journeys as well. According to the company’s website, the 40 per cent discount is applicable on base fare only on economy flights for the routes starting from India to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah.