Rs 274.21 allocated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under CSR: Government tells Lok Sabha

Minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre said Rs 69.35 crore has been allocated in 2014-15, Rs 68.31 crore has been allocated in 2015-16, Rs 66.92 crore in 2016 and Rs 69.63 crore has been allocated in 2017-18. (Associated Press)

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has allocated Rs 274.21 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the last four years, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre said Rs 69.35 crore has been allocated in 2014-15, Rs 68.31 crore has been allocated in 2015-16, Rs 66.92 crore in 2016 and Rs 69.63 crore has been allocated in 2017-18. The expenditure and projects are taken up for implementation under the CSR as per framework of the HAL’s CSR policy in line with provisions mentioned in the Companies Act, he said during Question Hour. Bhamre said the HAL has taken up construction activities like renovation, modification of class rooms, library rooms, kitchen, store rooms, dinning hall for mid-day meal programme, toilets, compound wall, fencing in certain school located in the local areas of its manufacturing plants.