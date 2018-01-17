Rooftop solar online platform Mysun: What’s the financial benefit and how to go about it?

Gagan Vermani, founder and CEO, MYSUN

At a time when solar power is being hailed as the answer to India’s energy woes, ever wondered what keeps the regular citizen from harnessing the sunlight falling on his rooftop? The government is looking at generating 40,000 MW through rooftop solar projects and 60,000 MW of on-ground solar projects, but the man on the street still does not know which door to knock to make it happen. Delhi-based MYSUN, a rooftop solar online platform focused on providing end-to-end solar solutions, is trying to change that. The start-up has developed advanced proprietary tools such as MYSUN Calculator and MYSUN Site Assessor App. The calculator provides a solar savings score to any consumer in any corner of India whereas the site assessment tool app makes a solar assessment of a customer’s roof or ground area measuring the amount of solar energy that can be generated from there. MYSUN started in September 2016 after nine months of extensive market research trying to understand three basic things—why end-consumers are not rushing to get solarised in spite of a drastic fall in the price of solar energy systems, why industry finds it challenging to sell and what would it take to make solar a mass consumer product, says Gagan Vermani, founder and CEO, MYSUN. “We realised that there were no established credible players in the segment, consumers lacked ‘trust’ in solar and there was an absolute lack of awareness about how solar could benefit them financially,” he says.

It was then that MYSUN came up with the requisite tools ton its platform (itsmysun.com) to make it very easy for consumers—in less than 10 seconds—to understand their true ‘solar score’—a fairly accurate indication of how much they can expect to financially benefit by going solar and also on help to go solar. MYSUN has a specific focus on residential and small industry consumers. MYSUN offers customers top-rated solar systems (panels, inverters, etc.,) along with an option to take loans through MYSUN Flexi-Pay. But the most important aspect of its business begins when it completes the solar installation at a customer’s location. “MYSUN Assured, a unique 25-year (solar is typically a 25-year life cycle product) service promise to our customers, is one of the most extensive solar system service packages available anywhere in the world in the rooftop solar segment. Under this package, our engineers use advanced analytics to web-monitor the performance of any solar system 24 X 7 and provide timely service support on the ground,” explains Vermani.

A host of MYSUN services, including utilising its online tools is free. The revenue comes in only when the customers go ahead and place their order. MYSUN has different service (operations and maintenance) packages for retail as well as B2B consumers. Today, it is the largest rooftop solar platform in the country, with 50,000-plus registered rooftops ready to go solar. The start-up raised its first round of funding of $2.5 million in October 2017.