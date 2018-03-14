Rock N Shop: This luxury products marketplace is seeing customers from tier 2 and 3 cities queuing up for designer wear

“Rock N Shop is a global community of emerging and visionary fashion brands from India offering an inspirational shopping experience to fashion-forward consumers globally,” says founder Priya Sachdev Kapur.

When Priya Sachdev Kapur and Charu Sachdev started their online marketplace for luxury brands in 2015, the idea was to make global luxury brands accessible to the fashion-conscious Indian. Nearly three years down the line, Rock N Shop has over 300 international fashion brands such as Alexander McQueen, Victoria Beckham, Alice + Olivia, Dolce & Gabbana besides Indian designers such as Ruchika Sachdeva, Hemant and Nandita showcasing their latest creations. The platform clocked a turnover of Rs 38 lakh in the current year. “Rock N Shop is a global community of emerging and visionary fashion brands from India offering an inspirational shopping experience to fashion-forward consumers globally,” says founder Priya Sachdev Kapur. “The community consists of independent boutiques that have an offline or online store, omni-channel boutiques, independent brands and designers from around the globe. They are located everywhere from Paris, New York, London and Milan to Dubai and India, but united on one website.”

The New Delhi-based start-up realised that there was a latent demand for luxury shopping in tier 2 and tier 3 cities where luxury shopping for brands in malls was not accessible to customers. Thus, came the idea of putting a system in place which would fill the void for the indulgent and aspirational consumer across India. The platform also houses brands that are not available in the Indian market otherwise. It offers equal monthly instalment (EMI) options for payment. Rock N Shop targets users in the 25-50 age group. It focuses on products across categories such as beauty, home décor and luxury fashion. Majority of domestic sales are divided between tier 1 and tier 2 cities, though a lot of customers come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. “The break-up for this would be 70:30. For the international market, the ratio would be 60:40 (60 international and 40 domestic) and we are aiming for a 80:20 ratio,” she says.

Typically, products at Rock N Shop are 20% cheaper than those available offline. It earns from commission on sales, marketing fees, photoshoot of the products from the brands and designers and advertisements – social, on page ads, and emailers. The start-up has raised $150,000 in seed funding from various high net worth investors.