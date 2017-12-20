Rishad Premji’s tip to engineering graduates in India: Upgrade your skills

Rishad Premji says, “There is always employability for relevant skills. Look I think there is a still a lot of growth potential in the industry from an employment standpoint as well.” (Image: IE)

At a time when the IT sector in India is seeing huge layoffs, Rishad Premji, the Chief Strategy Officer at Wipro says that the engineering graduates have a lot of opportunity in the space even today. In an interviews to ET Now, Rishad Premji said, “There is huge opportunity in terms of what your engineering degree can do for creating employment whether it be with IT services companies, some of the product companies or in the start-up ecosystem. I would be quite optimistic if I am an engineer in India even today.” Rishad Premji said that the graduates must look to upgrade their skills constantly.

“Given how much change is happening in the technology space, the lifespan of skills is becoming much shorter and as a consequence the need to upgrade faster is that much more important. Upgrading of skills, moving your capabilities into new skill areas is very, very important and organisations and the IT industry is very focused on helping people get there. Reskilling of people to move into new technology areas is a big focus today,” he told the channel.

While industry observers say that the jobs are dwindling in the space, Rishad Premji says that the sector offers huge potential in terms of employability and profitability. “There is always employability for relevant skills. Look I think there is a still a lot of growth potential in the industry from an employment standpoint as well. The speed may not be as fast as it has been historically but certainly there is an opportunity for growth. You have seen what the industry added last year which is 150,000 people net jobs. I think it will add a similar number this year. There is still a lot of growth in the industry both in terms of overall revenue growth and employability,” Rishad Premji pointed out in the same interview.

Pointing to the shift in trends in the industry, Rishad Premji says that employees must look to upgrade their skills on their own, rather than being pushed to reskilling by their companies. “I certainly think that the model of training or reskilling at some level will shift from a push pace model where the company pushes new training on to employees to a pull base model where employees will ask for it. It will become more and more critical for people to participate in those opportunities that organisations will present them but if they do not participate, then they will get left behind because there are otherwise enough other people who want to participate and have the opportunity that perhaps they did not have before,” Rishad Premji observed.