RIL’s Q3FY17 net profit up 4.2% on-year to Rs 7,506 crore on higher GRMs and strong petrochemicals show

Reliance Industries Ltd’s fiscal third quarter net profit rose 4.2% on-quarter to Rs 7,506 crore, helped by higher earnings from refining and inventory gains.

The company’s consolidated revenue for the Oct-Dec quarter rose 3.1% on-quarter to Rs 84,189 crore, primarily due to increase in prices of refining and petrochemical products led by 13% increase in Brent crude prices. Turnover was also boosted by robust growth in retail business, it said in a statement.

“The refining business has delivered eight consecutive quarters of double-digit GRMs, benefiting from the global demand for transportation fuels and improved product cracks. We are executing well on our projects under construction and remain confident on delivering on our growth plans,” Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

Gross Refining Margin (GRM), a measure of realisation from making products out of crude oil, rose to $10.8/barrel in the third quarter from $10.1/barrel in the preceding quarter. This was in line with the rise in benchmark Singapore Gross Refining Margin to $6.7/barrel in the quarter that ended on December 31.

RIL – India’s largest private sector company by net profit – said its segment revenue from the refining and marketing business rose 7.5% on-year to Rs 61,693 crore in the Oct-Dec quarter. R&M business’ operating profit (EBIT) fell 4.3% on-year to Rs 6,194 crore, on account of lower volumes and decline in GRMs on-year. RIL’s refineries processed 17.8 MMT of crude, which was marginally lower on-quarter.

Revenue for RIL’s petrochemicals business, the second largest contributor to the company’s turnover, rose 17.8% on-year to Rs 22,854 crore. This segment’s EBIT grew 25.5% on-year to Rs 3,301 crore supported by favorable product deltas and marginal volume growth.

Its oil and gas exploration business remained subdued with the segment revenue falling 31% on-year to Rs 1,215 crore in the quarter due to lower production from its domestic upstream blocks and lower domestic gas price realisation. It reported exploration operating loss of Rs 295 crore against a profit of Rs 258 crore in the same quarter a year ago on fall in revenue.

Reliance Industries organised retail business – one of its two relatively new and fast growing ventures – reported a revenue growth of a strong 47.2% on-year to Rs 8,688 crore in the fiscal third quarter. “The increase in turnover was led by growth across all consumption baskets,” the company said in the statement. Organised retail segment EBIT rose 55% on-year to Rs 231 crore.