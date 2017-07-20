Reliance Industries surprises on GRM; Q1 consolidated net at Rs 9,079 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd’s fiscal first quarter results beat street estimates, helped by a one-time gain of Rs 1,087 crore. Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries’ April-June consolidated net profit was at Rs 9,079 crore, while revenue was at 90,537 crore. The growth in earnings was boosted by a surprise GRM performance, which grew to $11.9 per barrel from $11.5 per barrel in the previous quarter, helping Reliance Industries’ refineries business.
Gross Refining Margins
Reliance Industries again surprised on GRM, which was reported at $11.9 per barrel, growing from $11.5 barrel in the last quarter, against most analyst expectations. RIL’s GRM, a measure of realisation from making products out of crude oil, was still higher by $5.5 per barrel than the benchmark Singapore Gross Refining Margin of $6.4 barrel for the June quarter. The refining and marketing business in the fiscal first quarter reported an EBIT of Rs 7,476 crore.
(This is a developing story…)