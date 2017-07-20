Reliance Industries surprises on GRM; Q1 consolidated net at Rs 9,079 crore

Reliance Industries declared its fiscal first quarter financial results on Thursday, which were bolstered by strong volumes in petrochemicals business.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s fiscal first quarter results beat street estimates, helped by a one-time gain of Rs 1,087 crore. Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries’ April-June consolidated net profit was at Rs 9,079 crore, while revenue was at 90,537 crore. The growth in earnings was boosted by a surprise GRM performance, which grew to $11.9 per barrel from $11.5 per barrel in the previous quarter, helping Reliance Industries’ refineries business.

Gross Refining Margins

Reliance Industries again surprised on GRM, which was reported at $11.9 per barrel, growing from $11.5 barrel in the last quarter, against most analyst expectations. RIL’s GRM, a measure of realisation from making products out of crude oil, was still higher by $5.5 per barrel than the benchmark Singapore Gross Refining Margin of $6.4 barrel for the June quarter. The refining and marketing business in the fiscal first quarter reported an EBIT of Rs 7,476 crore.

(This is a developing story…)