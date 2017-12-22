RIL partners Myntra to co-brand denim collection

Reliance Industries today partnered with fashion ecommerce player Myntra to co-brand its exclusive denim collection Mast & Harbour with the flagship product from the former, RElan FeelFresh.

Reliance Industries today partnered with fashion ecommerce player Myntra to co-brand its exclusive denim collection Mast & Harbour with the flagship product from the former, RElan FeelFresh. “RElan FeelFresh is one of our flagship products. The association with Myntra, being one of the fastest growing fashion brands in the country, provides us a great platform to launch apparels made out of our innovative technologies. We hope to partner with them on our other performance products as well,” Gunjan Sharma, CMO, polyester business at RIL said in a statement. This collection of Mast & Harbour is made from fabric using RElan FeelFresh technology that offers anti-microbial and anti-odour properties, a joint statement said.

Recently, RIL entered inot a partnership with VF Corporation of the US, which owns the world’s largest denim player Wrangler, to co-brand the Inficool denim range and to market in China, India, Japan and Thailand. As per the partnership deal, RElan will get visibility in the form of hangtags on garments and other publicity tools at points of sale. RIL has identified Westerns states in the country as one of the key focus areas for RElan. Bhiwandi, Tarapur, Ichalkaranj, Malegaon, Navapur in Maharashtra and Surat, Ahmedabad, Vapi and Umbergaon in Gujarat are some of the important centres for this brand.

RIL is targeting 50-60 mills which have the innovation inclination and manufacturing excellence to be its hub excellence partners. These mills will form the supply chain to feed brand and fabrics demand from retail side. Currently, RIL is in the process of meeting 180-200 top brands/garment makers and exporters to showcase RElan product range, it said. The co-branding will give RIL a foothold in the estimated Rs 2.5-trillion domestic apparel market comprising almost a 50-50 share of menswear and womenswear.