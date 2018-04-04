Ridlr will continue to operate as an independent entity, says Ola

With Ola’s recent acquisition of Ridlr, Mumbai-based end-to-end public transport and ticketing app, it was expected that the Indian cab hailing giants will be integrating the same on their platform. In a conversation with FEOnline, an Ola spokesperson said, “For now, Ridlr will continue to operate as an independent entity. We will share further developments on this front in the coming months.”

While yesterday, founder of Ridlr app, Brijraj Vaghani said that the deal went through because it was a ‘synergistic fit’. Further explaining, he stated that on one hand Ridlr is helping people with end-to-end mass transit solutions, making their daily commute easier across different public transportation modes. While, “Ola, on the other hand, has made deep in-roads in the realm of urban mobility through its smart ride-sharing solutions”.

Further to his statement he said that the acquisition will enable Ola as a one stop destination for commuters. He said, “It’ll be an evolved ecosystem that will act as a one-stop destination for any urban commute.” While Brijraj has revealed Ola’s integration plans, Ola (for now) is still considering Ridlr’s technology.

When asked if the company was planning to launch similar services in its international markets, like Australia, Ola spokesperson denied to comment. While they told us that, eventually, Ola will be integrating public transport in its app with services like buses, trains and metros running on the same with real-time information being reflected to the user.

The acquisition will enable the cab hailing giants to use the Ridlr’s technology and partnerships, in-place, to aggregate end-to-end public transport. Ridlr is currently operating in Mumbai and Delhi and has partnerships with Delhi Metro, Mumbai Metro and BEST.

Founded in 2012 by Ravi Khemani and Brijraj Vaghani, Ridlr helps users to commute and get information on public transport options through its app. They further have proprietary IoT enabled devices to get real time information on the same.

Ridlr is the second biggest acquisition by Ola in India. It had acquired FoodPanda for almost $50 million last year. While there were also rumours of Softbank pressurizing Uber to enter a deal with Ola in India before its IPO, CEO of Uber dara Khusrowahi denied anything of the sort and said that they’ll be going more aggressive in India as it’s one of the core markets. According to reports, Ola has the majority of (56 percent) cab hailing market in India with Uber shrinking in the same, they went on from 43 percent market share in India to 39 percent. With both companies running food aggregation, public transport seems to be a huge opportunity for the Indian company to gain an edge over its international competitor.