Review corner: Wedding jitters?

In the absence of a storyline, Big Bazaar’s new TVC looks more of a colourful montage of wedding festivities.

The Ad

The TVC, #ShaadiKaGhar, opens with a typical Indian family getting ready to host a wedding with people playing pranks, serving food to guests and getting gifts ready. It showcases a series of such households and takes the audience through the festivities and the accompanying chaos of the grand affair. The focus is on preparation and how Big Bazaar takes care of the shopping needs despite the diversities in customs and rituals across communities.

Target Audience

Middle-class, Big Bazaar customers

Business Objective

To cater to the huge shopping needs of wedding households from grocery, to gifting and purchases related to setting up of a new home. Also, to raise awareness about its special wedding shopping assistance services through both advertising and store-level visual merchandising.

The Appeal

Functional Emotional Sensorial

The level and scale of shopping during Indian weddings is the stuff legends are made of, not to mention, it is a laborious task. #ShaadiKaGhar plays the emotional card and places Big Bazaar as a one-stop solution for wedding shoppers.

Competitive Edge

With #ShaadiKaGhar, Big Bazaar intends to position itself as a favourable destination for all wedding-related shopping in alignment to its ongoing agenda of becoming a top-of-mind shopping destination for Indian festivals. Given its vast footprint and huge variety across categories like food, home, fashion, kitchen and gifting, this proposition certainly works to its advantage.

Tone of Voice

Celebratory

Verdict

The ad aims to make Big Bazaar the preferred destination for wedding shopping for both pantry loading and gifting. While the idea does work in its favour, the execution looks repetitive and similar to its festival campaigns, where the positioning is similar — to make Big Bazaar a one-stop shopping destination for festivals. In the absence of a storyline, the TVC looks like a colourful montage of wedding festivities, with extravagance thrown in for good measure, and shots of decorated, well lit houses, smiling faces, forced pranks, gift-wrapping etc. This can make the ad non-engaging. But we do give full marks to the music track and the jingle which stays with you after watching the ad, but little else stands out. The timing of the ad though is impeccable, given how the wedding season has just commenced. Big Bazaar already has a vast assortment and footprint and this is a clever way of positioning it in the unorganised wedding market. However, its key offerings like customised prices, finance options, free home delivery, and wedding shopping assistance — ought to have been highlighted as these can make a difference given the brand’s loyal customer base. While this is Big Bazaar’s signature style — to show households in celebration mode — we think for a specific service/offering such as wedding shopping, Big Bazaar could have come up with something more nuanced and heart-touching than a collection of people preparing for a wedding where no one really stands out. Perhaps not even the brand.

Rating: 5/10