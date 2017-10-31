Review corner: Two sides of the same coin

The film opens with people jumping into a well — a reminder of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre orchestrated by the British.

The film opens with people jumping into a well — a reminder of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre orchestrated by the British. The super says, ‘The power of authority can be ugly’. The black and white film then shows a child in a playground with a super, ‘The power of authority can be beautiful’. It continues to show the two sides — ugly and beautiful — of money, a mob, courage and love before ending the film with a shot of the Skoda driving through a beautiful valley, reminding people of the power of something ‘good’.

Urban, married males aged around 40 years, SEC A+, A, B+ who have secured their families financially and now want to fulfil their own dreams and aspirations.

To build its SUV credentials and leverage them to enhance the pride of ownership.

Today, when most brands employ colourful tones in advertising to stand out, the power of monochrome stands out for Skoda in the latest ad for its SUV Kodiaq. Showing two sides of the same coin, the film gets a little emotional as it highlights ugly parts of our society before emphasising on what’s good as well, as the two coexist, therefore urging the viewer to choose the better option.

Various advertisements in the category typically focus on a car’s features and how a particular brand fares better than its peers. With this advertisement, Skoda wants to break away. With no reference to the car or its features and benefits until the end, the film does make one want to sit up and watch it till the end to figure out the product/company which has taken this socio-cultural route. However, it may not be a unique approach as other brands too have done it in the past to stir conversations.

Empowering

Taking a social stand, and showcasing the good and the ugly side of society is becoming quite the fashion for a lot of brands. In the car category, recently, Renault launched a film celebrating the spirit — strength, sincerity and sense of duty — of a Duster driver. Moral policing through campaigns isn’t new, especially when the agenda is to create a buzz on social media. With the same intent of sparking a constructive conversation on the use of power in society, the brand clearly wants to project itself as powerful, like a hero of society. The well-executed film is based on the philosophy that power has the capability to make things beautiful around us — much like the car.

The use of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a scavenger, bullet shots (read: terrorism), an acid attack victim, etc are portrayals that we Indians know or see/hear of every day, but want to avoid. The stunning visuals in monochome which show the ugly as well as the beautiful side of our daily lives is an interesting take by the brand. What is worth noting is how well Skoda continues on this thought without sounding preachy.

Agency: Publicis India

Brand: Skoda Kodiaq

Campaign: #ReconnectWithGood

Production House: Prodigious

Rating: 7/10

