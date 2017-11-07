Review corner: For the sake of purity

TS then confidently swears by her own name as guarantee that she is right. The women then test their respective salt packs by dissolving a spoonful in a glass of water.

The Ad

Starring actors Konkana Sen Sharma (KSS) and Tilottama Sharma (TS) as lead protagonists, the TVC shows the two fussing over the quality of salt. Sitting on the same table with two separate salt products (much like split-screen ads of the ‘80s), KSS vouches for Tata Salt being the purest, while TS insists that her ‘ordinary salt’ is also pure. TS then confidently swears by her own name as guarantee that she is right. The women then test their respective salt packs by dissolving a spoonful in a glass of water. While Tata Salt dissolves completely, TS is left stirring the spoon furiously, ultimately facing the brunt of swearing without basis. This leads to the brand messaging — Sawaal Kijiye Apne Namak Se.

Target Audience

Mothers and homemakers aged between 22-50 years.

Business Objective

To accelerate conversions from locally branded salts to Tata Salt, to reinforce customer loyalty and increase the frequency of purchase amongst current consumers through the quality argument.

The Appeal

Functional

With an aim to educate its consumers about the quality of the salt they are using, Tata Salt consciously keeps the messaging very functional and direct with the ad focussing on the product and a test to determine its purity.

Competitive Edge

Given the legacy and brand name of Tata, any campaign from its portfolio is bound to grab attention. With salt as a category, which is not seeing advertisements from too many players currently, the brand has a clear advantage. Over the years, Tata Salt has built a strong emotional connect with Desh ka Namak and is now attempting to build a narrative about health.

Tone of Voice

Dominant, cheeky

Verdict

Do you remember the ‘80s advertisements of detergent powders and/or dishwashing soaps where the creative fiercely focussed on one product being better than the other? Tata Salt in its new commercial takes us back to that product demo-meets-testimonials era, adopting the same approach to talk to consumers about the quality of salt and its impact on health.

Taking inspiration from the brand’s genesis, the positioning is expressed as Desh ki Sehat, Desh Ka Namak reinstating its commitment towards societal health and well-being. It is a clever strategy to help the brand extend the visibility and popularity of its Desh ka Namak positioning.

But unlike its previous campaigns, the format of this ad film follows simple messaging and unsuccessfully attempts to engage viewers by using a glass of water to test purity. The brand needs to understand that the concept has been done to death.

The TVC tries to get cheeky using a cultural insight that in India, we get punished if we swear by things that are not true. But is that execution funny enough? We agree that salt is a low involvement category, which should give brands all the more reason to get creative with it, not drag communication back by a few decades.

Rating: 4/10

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather Mumbai

Brand: Tata Salt

Campaign: Sawaal Kijiye Apne Namak se

Production House: Chrome Pictures

@chandni_mathur