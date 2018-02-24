Restrictions on immigration ‘bruising’ brand ‘American Dream’, says Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Khosrowshahi, 49, recalled that he could migrate to the US and chase his American dream without hindrance. (Reuters)

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, an Iranian-American entrepreneur, on Friday said restrictions on immigration were “bruising” the brand “American Dream”, which he said was the “single most incredible brand” in the world. “The American Dream is the single most incredible brand in the world. Everybody knows what the American Dream means. It means if you work hard, respect the rule of law and get good education, you have as much chance to succeed as anyone else. There is no better brand than the American Dream,” Khusrowshahi said at the Global Business Summit here. “I am worried that with (restricting) attitudes about immigration, that wonderful brand is getting bruised,” he added. Incidentally, on Thursday the US announced new policy for the HiB work visas, making the process of visas more restrictive. The new policy envisages a detailed documentation of a legitimate employer-employee relationship while the latter is working at a third-party worksite. Indians are a big beneficiary of the H1B work visas.

Khosrowshahi, 49, recalled that he could migrate to the US and chase his American dream without hindrance. “I am just incredibly lucky to have emigrated to the US during a time when the US was welcoming. Our country US is an immigrants’ nation. And there is still groups of people who want to move out of their home country and come and chase the American dream,” he said. His family is said to have migrated to the US from Iran in 1978, ahead of the revolution.

However, asked specifically about the new H1B visa policy, Khosrowshahi said: “In the end, the country stands to do what is right.”The Uber CEO also announced that his company is investing $1 billion in India and would be focusing on expanding its business in the country with the aim of providing mobility solutions to everyone, everywhere. “We are investing a billion dollars in India. India represents over 10 per cent of our transactions. If I look five years from now, India is going to get a significantly higher portion of our transactions than now. If we can build business in India, we can build business anywhere around the world,” he said.

“We are also very significantly increasing our investment in Indian engineering talent. For Uber most of our engineers are in San Fransisco. But we want to quadruple or quintuple the number of engineers we have in India this year. “They understand emerging markets in the way that engineers in San Fransisco can’t. We want to be in this market not just for mobility solutions but also for the tech talent that is going to take the business forward for the next 5-10 years,” the CEO said.