ReNew Power commissions 143 MW solar farm in Telangana

ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd, a renewable energy independent power producer, today announced the commissioning of its 143 MW solar farm in Dichpally in Nizamabad district of Telangana. The farm was inaugurated by G. Jagadish Reddy, Telangana Minister for Energy, a release said.

Reddy said the state government is committed to providing good quality clean power to the industry and people. Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power said, over the next few months, the company will have an installed capacity of 510 MW solar power projects in Telangana and the total investment will cross Rs 3,700 crore.

The Dichpally solar farm is the largest solar plant in Telangana and the first one to use tracker technology at such a large scale, which increases the power generation by 15–20 per cent, a company official claimed. It was commissioned in a record time of 15 months; 3 months ahead of the schedule, he further claimed