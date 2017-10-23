Renault Captur: Car review; Slotted above Duster, SUV is unconventional but quite practical

The design is as unconventional as it can get.

Renault, the French automaker, calls the Captur India’s first premium SUV with crossover DNA. The Captur, which will be launched soon, is a vehicle that has no comparison in the Indian market. Is that a good thing or bad? More importantly, does the Captur tick the right boxes in terms of design, features and technology? We drive it in Goa.

Design

The design is as unconventional as it can get. It’s so French. And while French architecture ranks high among France’s many accomplishments, in automotive design it evokes mixed reactions. While the Captur doesn’t have a ‘wow’ styling, its design language is agile, expressive and exudes sophistication. For example, the lights. The full LED headlamps have floating side indicators, and C-shaped LED DRLs and ripple-shaped tail-lamps add a distinct, instantly recognisable lighting signature to it. The bonnet, front bumper, front and rear skid plates, and thick fenders lend it a powerful, SUV-like character. Top-end variants get a dual-tone sculpted roof and chrome-studded front grille.

It has best-in-class ground clearance of 210mm (unladen)—that makes it a tall car—add to that its elevated driving position and you get a panoramic visibility.

Cabin

In French homes, there is a focus on lighter shades—shades of white. And not a cold, blue-based white, or an overly yellow one. The Parisian white has a warm, creamy tone, as does the cabin of the Captur, with the obvious grey shades—the steering wheel and the top part of the dashboard are grey in colour. However, I do believe that the plastic quality could have been slightly better and fear that, in Indian dusty conditions, the white might not remain pristine in the long run.

The cabin is functional. The instrument cluster has a cockpit-like feel to it. There is a multimedia navigation system at the centre of the dashboard with a seven-inch display featuring radio and Bluetooth technology, voice recognition (for iOS), maps, along with temperature and time display. In fact, the interior design approach is such that it seamlessly connects the car with the driver. For example, the Captur has a large drawer-like glovebox that is easily reachable by the driver, unlike in most other cars.

India will also get the Platine edition—it is the most premium version in Renault cars, used for exclusive offerings. The Captur Platine gets white and gold interiors—AC vents are engulfed in chrome, along with a stylish bezel with golden finish. The driver seat is six-way adjustable—all seats are in leather, have good lumbar support and pronounced lateral support. Rear AC vents help cool the cabin uniformly.

Safety

The Captur, Renault says, is certified to exceed frontal and lateral crash test parameters. It will get front and side airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist, and more. In addition, there is a cruise control feature that helps maintain a preselected speed without acceleration, and a speed limiter, which restricts speed within limits selected by the driver.

Engine

It will have both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol is 16-valve 1.5L H4K engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It produces 106PS of power, 142Nm of torque. The diesel is 1.5L K9K motor, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. It produces 110PS of power, 240Nm of torque.

Drive

I drove the diesel variant and it’s quite refined and responsive. Once past the initial turbo lag, power delivery is smooth. If you fully depress the accelerator, you’ll feel the engine has an almost unending source of power. The suspension absorbs bumps well and very little sound from the engine or tyres enters the cabin.

Verdict

The Captur will be slotted above the company’s superstar SUV, the Duster. So, the starting price will be more than Rs 8.42 lakh for petrol and Rs 9.36 lakh for diesel (these are ex-showroom, Delhi, prices of the Duster). The Captur is an unconventional looking vehicle, but comes across as a practical one. There’s enough and more cabin space, it has proven engines, excellent suspension, it drives very well, even though plastic quality could have been slightly better and I wish there was an automatic gearbox option. It ticks the right boxes in terms of design, features and technology, now pricing will define whether it ticks the right box in terms of value too.