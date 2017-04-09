Religare Health Insurance to be bought by True North firm for Rs 1,300 crore

Religare Health Insurance will be bought by True North firm for Rs 1,300 crore. (Source: IE image)

A consortium of investors led by PE fund True North Managers will buy Religare Health Insurance for Rs 1,300 crore. The news was confirmed on Sunday evening by the news agency PTI. Religare Health Insurance Company Limited is a specialist health insurer engaged in the distribution & servicing of health insurance products.

Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) was believed to struggling due to its non-performing financial assets leaving no other option for the parent company REL but to to raise funds for the non-banking finance arm.

(story under development)