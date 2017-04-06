Reliance Jio to withdraw 15 day extension on Jio Prime plan after TRAI’s instructions

Reliance has been asked to reconsider its 3 month complimentary offer by TRAI. (Source: Reuters)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked Reliance to withdraw its 15-day extension on Jio Prime plan. It has also advised the telecom provider to reconsider its 3-month complimentary offer. Jio has welcomed regulator’s direction and said will comply with it. On 31st March, Mukesh Ambani-owned reliance extended its Jio Prime plan membership deadline for another 15 days and also announced a 3-month complimentary offer for those who paid Rs 303 before 15th April.

Earlier in the day, TRAI said it will bring out in the next few weeks its order on the revised quality of service norms for mobile services, including benchmarks for newer technologies like VoLTE. “On quality of service norms and parameters, on how to redefine them, what should be the values, the granularity… should the call quality be measured at the level of service area, or towers, or district… on all those issues, we had held consultations and we will take a decision in a few weeks,” Trai Chairman R S Sharma said.

Sharma, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Ficci event, said the decision will come in the form of a regulation or order by Trai. Elaborating on the review of service quality norms, he said new standards like VoLTE have come up whose parameters have to be mapped equivalent to parameters of other technologies. “Interestingly, new technologies have come like VoLTE which have different names for some parameters. So, we have to map them so that the service quality parametres… are equivalent for all technologies,” he said.

Asked about the regulator’s views on Jio’s new offer for its Prime members, which promises three months of complimentary service on the first recharge of Rs 303 and above, Sharma declined to comment, saying, “I have not seen it.”

(with input from agency)