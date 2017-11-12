Reliance Power profit flat at Rs 273 cr

Reliance Power’s consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 273.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against a profit of Rs 272.07 crore in the year-ago period. (Photo: Reuters)

Reliance Power’s consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 273.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against a profit of Rs 272.07 crore in the year-ago period. Total income decreased to Rs 2,379.68 crore in the quarter, from Rs 2,562.25 crore a year ago. The group is engaged in only one segment – generation of power — and as such, there is no separate reportable segment, it added. The generation of electricity remains on the lower side in July-September because of monsoon and maintenance.