Reliance Jio’s new tariff plan costlier by 20 per cent

Reliance Jio on Wednesday unveiled its new tariff plan that has become costlier by 20% for customers. Under the new plan, which will become effective from Diwali, the validity has been reduced to 70 days as against the earlier 84 days. The new Rs 399 tariff, which is one of Jio’s most popular plans, offers 1 GB data per day for 70 days against the earlier 1GB data for 84 days for a similar amount. This raises the per GB rate by 20% to Rs 5.7 per GB compared with the earlier rate of Rs 4.75 a GB. However, for those consumers who are interested in the 84-day validity offer, the company has introduced a Rs 459 plan. There is a cost escalation in the plan for heavy data users as well, albeit only 6%. Under the new Rs 509 plan, the company is offering 2 GB per day for 49 days against the earlier validity for 56 days.

While analysts say the new rates will give some breather to the telecom operators as it, to some extent, checks the fall in ARPU (average revenue per user) levels, but the new offers are a win-win for Jio. This is because the company will also gain from the 57% cut in interconnect usage charge (IUC) by Trai last month. For its another popular Rs 149 plan, Jio has raised the data limit to over 4 GB from the existing 2 GB. Under the long-term offers, the Rs 999 plan gives 60 GB data for 3 months, while the 6-month plan offers 125 GB unrestricted high speed data for Rs 1,999. Subscribers can also opt for the annual plan at Rs 4,999 that gives unrestricted access to 350 GB data. For small value recharges, Jio has introduced daily and weekly packs. Under these plans, a user can get free voice, SMS, unlimited data (0.15 GB per day) for as low as Rs 19 for a day, Rs 52 for a week and Rs 98 for two weeks.