Reliance JioPhone: Shatrughan Sinha has something special to say about Mukesh Ambani family

Reliance JioPhone: In the queue of people who praised Mukesh Ambani and his family, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha is a name which stands apart. (PTI)

Reliance JioPhone: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has been winning accolades from across the country ever since he launched Reliance JioPhone, which will effectively cost zero to its customers. In the queue of people who praised Mukesh Ambani and his family, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha is a name which stands apart. Congratulating Ambani, Sinha tweeted on Monday, “Great people, great achievements. Congratulations to Kokilaben ji, Mukesh, Nita, children Akash, Isha and Anant on JioPhone launch. Jai hind!” In what defied bussiness logic to many industry leaders, Ambani last week unveiled JioPhone at the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2017 at throw away prices. Significantly, the JioPhone is a 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone.

Ambani called the new JioPhone ‘India ka smartphone’, and it comes loaded with features like expandable SD card slot, 4-way navigation, and more. The JioPhone sports an Alphanumeric keypad and features a headphone jack, microphone, speaker, and supports FM Radio as well. The 4G VoLTE-enabled Phone, for which customers will have to deposit Rs 1,500 as a securty amount, supports all languages, and users can speak to the device via voice commands.

Great people,great achievements. Congratulations to Kokilaben ji, Mukesh,Nita, children Akash,Isha and Anant on #JioPhone launch.Jai hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 22, 2017

The company boasts that JioPhone’s effective price is Rs 0. This means, that even if the customer buys the phone at Rs 1500, it will be refunded after 3 years. The phone will be sold as first come-first serve basis from September 2017.