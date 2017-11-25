Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel offer: Rs 149 or Rs 199? Check which plan is better

Reliance Jio’s entry in the data tussle intensified the battle in the telecom sector.

Reliance Jio’s entry in the data tussle intensified the battle in the telecom sector. Other operators like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea etc. have taken to aggressive pricing offering data to its customer base. While Reliance Jio was already giving its customers a Rs 149 plan, Vodafone and Airtel offer Rs 199 plan to counter it. The customers are being offered different services under these plans. Since the validity of all these plans is 28 days, it can get tricky for you choose one. So, let’s take a look at what the three telecom companies will be offering in their cheapest data pack:

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge will offer 1GB 4G/3G data with unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days. Users who will use more than 1000 local or STD minutes for a period of seven consecutive days will be charged 30 paisa per minute thereafter for a period of seven days. A person will be charged 30 paisa per minute post exhaustion of 250 minutes per day. Availing the offer, people who will be calling 300 or more different numbers in a week will be charged 30 paisa per minute for the rest of the pack validity.

Airtel Rs 199 and Rs 149 prepaid recharge offer:

Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge will offer unlimited local and STD calls with 1GB 4G/3G/2G data for 28 days. Airtel’s Rs 149 prepaid offers 300MB data along with unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days. However, in the Rs 149 plan there is a catch that only 4G handset users will get the 300MB data while others will be offered only 50MB.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 recharge offer:

Reliance Jio though charging the same as Airtel will be offering 4.2GB data for the validity period of 28 days. Reliance Jio has set the Fair Usage Policy(FUP) for daily usage at 0.15GB per day. Post the exhaustion of data Jio will be offering 64 kbps speed. Within the offer, users will get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to all operators. The users will also get 300 local, STD and roaming SMS. Users using Jio app will get access to Jio Cinema, Jio Music and My Jio.