Reliance Jio tops speed test in July, 7th time in a row

Reliance Jio yet again topped the regulator Trai’s speed test for July 2017. (Reuters)

July turned out to be a disappointing month in terms of mobile data speed, with top telecom operators, except Bharti Airtel, registering a fall in their 4G mobile data speeds (download). This is the third consecutive month of decline.

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti, improved its performance in July raising its 4G download speed to 9.27 Mbps. It had clocked 11.25 Mbps, 10.44 Mbps, 9.14 Mbps, 10.15 Mbps, 8.23 Mbps and 8.92 Mbps in January, February, March, April, May and June 2017, respectively.

However, Reliance Jio yet again topped the regulator Trai’s speed test for July 2017 by clocking an average 4G download speed of 18.33 Mbps. This is the seventh consecutive month for Jio at the top in 2017 calendar year. But compared to June, its speed declined marginally.

Jio reported data speeds (4G) of 18.65 Mbps, 18.81 Mbps, 19.12 Mbps, 18.49 Mbps, 16.49 Mbps and 17.43 Mbps in June, May, April, March, February and January, respectively, an analysis of the latest figures from Trai revealed.

The top second and third telecom operators — Vodafone India and Idea Cellular — too registered a decline in July 2017. While Vodafone clocked a speed of 9.33 Mbps, Idea’s speed was 8.83 during the month.

In the first half of the current calendar, Vodafone’s clocked a 4G download speed of 8.34 Mbps, 7.93 Mbps, 9 Mbps, 13.39 Mbps, 12.30 Mbps and 11.07 Mbps in January, February, March, April, May and June this year, respectively.

While, Idea clocked speeds of 11.86 Mbps, 12.09 Mbps, 8.89 Mbps, 13.71 Mbps, 11.66 Mbps and 9.47 Mbps during January, February, March, April, May and June, respectively.