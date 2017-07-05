Market share of mobiles in e-tailing regains traction in May

In October 2016, the share of mobile phones was seen at 53% and it was the leading category during the festive season sale – Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Sale.

Market share of mobile phones in the e-tailing industry regained traction in May 2017 as it rose to 52% of total GMV from low of 49% in January 2017, according to data from the RedSeer Consulting. In October 2016, the share of mobile phones was seen at 53% and it was the leading category during the festive season sale – Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Sale.

In January, market share of fashion increased to 22% from 15% and mobile dropped as customers turned to fashion with Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. However in May, market share of mobile resumed on back on exclusive mobile launches by Motorola and Xiaomi on Amazon and Flipkart.