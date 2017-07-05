Reliance Jio to Bharti Airtel, mobile data speed of all telcos drops in May

New entrant Reliance Jio yet again topped the regulator Trai’s speed test for May 2017 clocking an average 4G download speed of 18.81 Mbps.

By- Rishi Ranjan Kala

May turned out to be a particularly disappointing month in terms of mobile data speed with all the top four telecom operators registering a fall in their 4G mobile data speeds. New entrant Reliance Jio yet again topped the regulator Trai’s speed test for May 2017 clocking an average 4G download speed of 18.81 Mbps. This is the fifth consecutive month for RJio at the top. But, compared to April its speed declined by 2%. For Jio the average speed in May is its second highest so far this year. It had reported data speeds (4G) of 19.12 Mbps, 18.49 Mbps, 16.49 Mbps and 17.43 Mbps in April, March, February and January, respectively, an analysis of the latest figures from Trai revealed. The top three incumbents — Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular — too registered a decline with the steepest fall clocked by Bharti, whose download speed fell by 19% to 8.23 Mbps in May 2017 as against April. Bharti was followed by Idea, which registered a fall of 15% at 11.66 Mbps in May compared to April. Vodafone’s speed fell by 8% to 12.30 Mbps during the same period.

For the country’s largest telecom services provider, Bharti the speed for May is its lowest so far in this calendar year. It clocked 11.25 Mbps, 10.44 Mbps, 9.14 Mbps and 10.15 Mbps in January, February, March and April 2017, respectively.

Although, Vodafone’s mobile data speed fell in May compared to April, yet it is the operator’s second best so far this calendar. It clocked 4G download speed of 13.39 Mbps in April and reported speeds of 8.34 Mbps, 7.93 Mbps and 9 Mbps in January, February and March, respectively.

In the case of Idea the data speed for May although is better compared to March 2017 (8.89 Mbps), it is still below that achieved in January (11.86 Mbps) and February (12.09 Mbps).