Reliance Jio summer offer withdrawn: Online petition asking for affordable internet gets over 65,000 signatures

Reliance Jio scrapped its Jio Prime offer after TRAI’s directives. (Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio Infocomm was forced to withdraw its complimentary summer offer on Thursday after the orders by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) but the step didn’t go well with most mobile users in the country and a techie named Amit Bhawani filed a petition on Change.org demanding affordable internet for an average Indian. The petition went viral in a very short span of time and got over 65,000 signatures.

The description in the petition read as, “Today is a black day for Digital India. The Indian consumers who with your support, once fought and won the battle for Net Neutrality; Today are on the verge of losing out on affordable access to the Internet.” The techie went on describe himself as an average Indian who has stood for the dream of Digital India and added that even ‘Facebook and YouTube have acknowledged this exponential rise of Indian data usage on their platforms’.

He questioned that TRAI is supposed to work for the people but instead of protecting the scheme decided to shut it down. “Sir, TRAI, which is supposed to be a pro-consumer body disappointed me today; Instead of protecting the scheme that gave a chance to a common man to access Internet at a cost of less than Rs 5/GB, decided to shut the Jio Summer Surprise Offer and has set a precedence that will prevent the consumer from getting affordable data forever,” he wrote.

“Trai has advised Jio to withdraw the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise. Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice and will be withdrawing the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer,” company’s statement said.