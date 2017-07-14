Reliance Jio Rs 500 4G feature phone could be priced more; images & specs leaked

For a feature phone, the apps may have some limited functions but the details are yet to emerge. (Youtube/Jio)

Reliance Jio is all set to launch its cheapest 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone, and new details have come up in a leak. Technology blog TechPP has revealed the details of the Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone. According to the report, the LYF feature phone has a standard candy bar design but it can also support video-calling, micro-SD card, an app store with an option to install Jio apps, according to the Indian Express. The 4G VoLTE will have a 2.4-inch colour screen, a flash light button at the centre and a 2MP rear camera. Surprisingly for a feature phone, it will have a VGA front camera and dual-SIM slots. Armed with a textured back, the phone may have 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage. The processor was not made known by TechPP. The phone will support nano-SIM card and a micro-SD card expandable up to 128 GB.

Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone, breaking all barriers, will have an in-built Voice Assistant, which will support Indian languages, and may shell out information about the weather etc. This is something hardly ever achieved by a feature phone before. Social networking apps like Facebook and Whatsapp will also run on the phone along with Jio’s homegrown apps. For a feature phone, the apps may have some limited functions but the details are yet to emerge.

The Jio 4G VoLTE service works on the Cat 4 LTE Band 3,5, and 40, which the phone supports. Other features in the Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE are GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 and USB tethering, according to IE. With a battery of 2000 mAh, the phone could be priced at Rs 1,500, increased from the speculated price of Rs 500. The Reliance Jio LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone moves away from its standard functions and may stand to be a pioneer in bringing myriad specifications to such low-cost phones.