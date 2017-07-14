Reliance Jio, Patanjali Ayurveda in Ipsos top 10 most influential brands list in India

Interestingly, Patanjali and Reliance Jio made an impressive entry as they did not figure in the previous edition of the study.

Yoga guru Ramdev promoted Patanjali Ayurveda has been featured among the top 10 most influential brand in India along with electronic major Samsung and new entrant Reliance Jio, according to a study by the global research firm Ipsos. Besides, Google has been ranked at the top slot while Microsoft and Facebook were ranked at number two and three, respectively. Home grown Patanjali and Mukesh Ambani’s controlled Reliance Jio have bagged the fourth and ninth position, respectively, Ipsos said in its report of most influential brands.

Interestingly, Patanjali and Reliance Jio made an impressive entry as they did not figure in the previous edition of the study. The Ipsos study, which evaluates over 100 brands across 21 countries, covered more than 1,000 Indians online to assess over 100 brands. The study involved 36,600 interviews. Commenting on the development, Ipsos Public Affairs and Loyalty Executive Director Parijat Chakraborty said: “The Most Influential Brands are larger than life. They enhance our lives – make it better. We connect with them emotionally and cannot imagine our lives without them – they are influential.”

State Bank of India (SBI) being the only financial institution that made to the list, moved up four ranks to take the fifth position. E-commerce player Flipkart dropped three spots to take the tenth place while Amazon climbed couple of steps to take the sixth place, the study said. Other companies that made to the list include Samsung (7th) and Airtel (8th).

Also watch:

The study measured the biggest, most well-known and highest spending brands. Interestingly, all brands that have featured in the list are those that consumer engages with on a daily basis, the study said. In the ranking list from 11 to 20, brands that bagged a place include Snapdeal, Apple, Dettol, Cadbury, SONY, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Good day and Amul. The brands are rated by the consumers on quality, experience and value, as also factors such as big marketing spends and consciously work towards increasing their brand equity were counted, the study said.