Reliance Jio Prime offer scrapped on Trai order; says those who have subscribed remain eligible

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Thursday withdrew its controversial complimentary offer wherein it had extended its free services for a three-month period after April for consumers who had recharged for a `303 monthly payment along with paying an annual charge of `99 for becoming a member of its Prime service.

The company said in a statement that it was withdrawing the offer because the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised it to do so. “Trai has advised Jio to withdraw the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise. Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice, and will be withdrawing the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days. However, all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer,” the company said.

This means that consumers who have recharged for `303 till Thursday midnight will be eligible to avail the three months’ extended free offer.

The extension of enrolling for Prime membership by paying an annual charge of Rs 99, however, would continue till April 15.

Under forbearance, operators are allowed to announce tariffs without any prior approval from the regulator but have to file their tariff plans within seven days of the announcement. Jio had unveiled the Summer Surprise offer on March 31 and Trai has stopped it on April 6.

The move by Trai asking Jio to stop its extended free service comes at a time when the former has been under fire by incumbent operators for having allowed the latter to continue with its promotional offer beyond the stipulated 90-day period. The first offer was from September till December 2016, the second from January till March and the third was commencing from April.

Even the Telecom Commission had raised eyebrows at Trai’s stance since it had led to a decline in government’s revenues from licence fee and spectrum usage charge.

Incumbent operators like Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular have already challenged Trai’s lenient approach towards allowing Jio with its extended promotional offer in the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal, where the matter is still sub judice. However, TDSAT has asked several inconvenient questions to Trai with regard to its handling of the promotional offer and asked it to review its stance and revert to it. The next hearing on the matter is due.

On March 31, Jio said that of its more than 100 million subscribers, 72 million had converted into Prime members by paying the annual Rs 99 charge.