Reliance Jio phone impact: Vodafone unveils Rs 244 plan, offers 70 GB data; how you can benefit

Reliance Jio phone impact: After the launch of Reliance Jio Phone last week, telecom companies are finding new ways to bounce back in the competition to ensure Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries does not run away with the market. As per a report by Times Now, telecom operator Vodafone India has announced a new 70 GB, 4G data plan to tackle RJio. The Vodafone data plan is priced at Rs 244 and is only valid for 70 days but the user will be given 1 GB data per day. Adding to the benefits of the new plan users will have unlimited calling facility. Subsequent recharges will offer the same data amount, but validity will be reduced to 35 days instead of 70. Disclaimer – the plan can only be availed by new subscribers on the Vodafone network. Currently, Reliance Jio offers a Rs 309, 4G data plan for 56 days with offering 1GB data every day. Besides this, the operator also provides unlimited calling and SMS during the validity period.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has been giving away 4G internet data at really low prices, but that is costing the customers now, according to a report by OpenSignal. The report said that Jio has the slowest 4G LTE average speed in India. However, Jio also provides the second best “average peak speed” in the country. OpenSignal is a London based internet company which studies and evaluates networks and their coverage. This recent report is based on a test between December 2016 and February 2017. The report says that Jio’s average 4G LTE speed is 3.9 Mbps, but its peak speed (network in best conditions) stood at 50 Mbps, which is 13 times more.