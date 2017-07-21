Reliance Jio phone priced free, effectively Rs zero, yes you heard that right; Rs 1500 refundable, says RIL chief Mukesh Ambani; top 10 specs and features

Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani at the RIL AGM in Mumbai today. (Twitter)

At the Reliance Industries AGM today, chief Mukesh Ambani launched the Reliance Jio phone and said it is priced free, at zero. He actually said effectively priced at zero. He added that Reliance Jio will take a refundable Rs 1500 as security deposit which will be given back when the customer returns the used phone. Saying that he is working for the data deprived feature phone users and just as Reliance Industries democratised equity culture, RJio will democratise digital culture too. Ambani introduced the RJio phone by saying ‘India ka intelligent smartphone’ – The Jio Phone. Saying that as many as 50 cr Indians with feature phones have been left behind by the Internet revolution, Ambani said, “Today Jio is going to reinvent the conventional feature phone. We will end digital exclusion in India.” He added, “Reliance Jio is expanding physical distribution network and will have 10,000 Jio offices by September.” Ambani averred, “Entry-level smartphones cost between Rs 3,000-4,500. Had challenged engineers at Jio to find solution to this cost.”

The Jio Phone is company’s foray into feature phone segment with 4G support. It will make 2G obsolete and the phone will create new world records, he said. Mukesh Ambani’s children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani said the phone is Made in India and RJio will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream on this aspect.

1. RJio phone will be Made in India

2. RJio phone will have 22 languages.

3. Reliance Jio phone will allow the users to make free calls.

4. Mukesh Ambani said the phone will also provide unlimited data access to all the users.

5. Jio plans to cover 99% of India’s population in the coming years and will integrate with major e-commerce platforms.

6. The Jio phone will be available in beta from Aug 15

7 Pre-booking will start on 24th August

8. By September they will be available to everyone.

9. RJio will be priced effectively at ZERO

10. Rs 1500 security deposit will be taken and this will be refundable whenever the customer returns the used RJio phone