Reliance Jio phone killer? Bharti Airtel, Celkon in deal to launch 4G phone at effective price of Rs 1349

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced partnership with homegrown mobile phone manufacturer, Celkon to unveil a 4G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 1,349 eyeing customers in South India. Earlier this month, the country’s largest telecom operator announced a pact with another domestic handset maker Karbonn by unveiling a 4G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 1,399 through which it is targeting subscribers in North India. Under the Celkon offer, a customer would have to make a down payment of Rs 2,849 for the 4G smartphone against the current price of Rs 3,500. Bharti is offering a Rs 1,500 cash back scheme with the phone, which comes with a bundled Rs 169 plan that allows 500 MB data per day and free local and national calls. To avail the Rs 1,500 cash back, a customer has to make recharges worth Rs 3,000 within the first 18 months to claim the first refund installment of Rs 500 and another Rs 3,000 over the next 18 months to claim the second refund installment of Rs 1,000. Thereby bringing the effective price to Rs 1,349. The cash back offer with Celkon is similar to that with Karbonn and is part of Bharti’s ‘Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone’ initiative.

Commenting on the launch, Bharti’s chief marketing officer Raj Pudipeddi said, “Celkon has strong brand affinity and deep distribution in southern Indian markets, and our partnership will enable us to serve a large set of customers with this affordable smartphone proposition. ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ proposition has received an extremely positive response from customers and we look forward to bringing more device partners on-board in the near future”. Analysts said that these launches will not just counter the VoLTE-enabled Jio Phone, but introduces highly affordable bundled 4G smartphones in the market to encourage feature phone users to opt for smartphones.

“While through Karbonn, Bharti is targeting consumers in north India, with the Hyderabad-based Celkon the company is eying consumers in south India. Both the brands not just have a strong brand identity in their respective markets, but also have a good service network,” they added. Other telecom operators are too following suit. Last week, Vodafone India partnered with domestic mobile phone maker, Micromax launching a smartphone at an effective price of Rs 999. Under this, existing and new Vodafone customers will have to buy the Micromax Bharat-2 Ultra smartphone priced at Rs 2,899 and will have to do a recharge of at least Rs 150 a month for 36 months. At the end of 18 months, users will receive a cash back of `900 and after another 18 months, a cash back of Rs 1,000, in their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets, allowing them to transact digitally or withdraw cash, as per convenience.