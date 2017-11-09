Reliance Jio offers you whopping triple cashback of Rs 2,599 on every recharge above Rs 399

Reliance Jio offers triple cashback scheme for recharge above Rs 399. (Source: IE)

In a post-Diwali bonanza for its prime users, Reliance Jio announced a new scheme under which it is offering triple cashback on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. Under the triple cashback scheme, Reliance Jio offers a total cashback worth Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. This amount will include an instant cashback of Rs 400 along with Rs 300 cashback vouchers in mobile wallets. Apart from this, the users will also be given vouchers of up to Rs 1,899 for shopping on e-commerce platforms. The offer will be valid from November 10 to November 25, according to a report by The Indian Express.

To provide these offers to its users, the Mukesh Ambani-led company has partnered with major e-wallets like Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Axis Pay, and Freecharge to give a certain amount (out of Rs 300) as instant cashback, while the rest will be credited to user’s digital wallet over a period of time. All the new users who recharge through Amazon Pay will get Rs 99 instant cashback while existing recharge users will get Rs 20. Similarly, new recharge users will get instant cashback of Rs 50 on Paytm, Rs 75 on PhonePe, Rs 300 MobiKwik (as SuperCash), Rs 100 on Axis Pay, and Rs 50 on Freecharge respectively.

The telecom operator is giving e-commerce cashback vouchers of many leading websites like AJIO, Yatra.com as well as Reliance Trends. The users will get Rs 399 off on AJIO, a fashion website, for a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500. Further, users will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on all round-trip domestic flight tickets as well as Rs 500 on one-way tickets booked via Yatra.com.

All those who shop on Reliancetrends.com will get an instant discount of Rs 500 on purchases worth Rs 1,999 and above. E-commerce vouchers will be given out starting November 20.