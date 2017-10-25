Reliance Jio offers new Rs 499 plan; here is how you can benefit

Days after Reliance Jio revised the prices of its already existing plans, it has now come up with a new Rs 499 plan. (Source: PTI)

Days after Reliance Jio revised the prices of its already existing plans, it has now come up with a new Rs 499 plan. Under this new plan, Jio offers 91 GB data over a period of 91 days, with a limit or FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1 GB per day. This plan is very similar to the new Rs 459 plan launched by Jio last week. Under that plan, the telecom operator offered similar benefits to its customers but the validity was of 84 days. However, the new Rs 499 plan which is now available for all the Jio prepaid users is limited to the MyJio app, according to a report by The Indian Express.

If you plan to recharge with the Rs 499 plan for a year, you will end up paying nearly Rs 1,996 while to go through 365 days with the Rs 459 plan, the users will end up paying Rs 2,295. The daily data consumption for both the plans is 1 GB per day. Among other plans, Jio offers 350 GB data for 360 days (less than 1 GB per day) without any FUP for Rs 4,999. The plan is aimed at those who have a higher data consumption.

Another long-term prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is that of Rs 1,999. It gives users 125 GB 4G data over 180 days. To cover 360 days (a little less than a year), users will have to recharge with Rs 1,999 twice and they’ll get 250 GB in total. In this case, you will end up paying Rs 3,998 by the end of the year.

Apart from this, Jio also offers Rs 509 plan in which it offers 2 GB data a day for 49 days. Other freebies offered by the company such as the free calls and SMSes and access to Jio apps remain same for all the plans. The post-FUP speed across plans has also been reduced from 128kbps to 64kbps as part of the revision by Jio on October 19.