Reliance Jio offers massive benefits worth Rs 35,000 on buying Google Pixel 2; check full details

Reliance Jio has announced a massive offer for the customers who will pre-order Google Pixel 2 through its website.

Reliance Jio has announced a massive offer for the customers who will pre-order Google Pixel 2 through its website. According to the latest advertisement, buyers will get a range of benefits worth Rs 35,000 including free voice calls, cashback, earphones etc. on buying the smartphone. Google’s newest Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL flagship smartphones were made available for pre-orders in India from Thursday. The tech giant had unveiled the Pixel phones earlier in October. The Google Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 61,000 and if the benefits are deducted than the phone will come at an effective cost of Rs 26,000. However, you will have to pay Rs 61,000 upfront to get the phone. The offer is visible on the Jio website but wasn’t reflecting on the Jio app.

Here are the details about the benefits of new Jio offer on pre-ordering Pixel 2:

1. 1-year unlimited Jio voice and Data worth Rs 9,999.

2. Cashback on HDFC credit card EMI worth Rs 8,000.

3. Additional exchange bonus worth Rs 5,000.

4. Sennheiser earphones (pre-order) worth Rs 11,990 .

Here is the Google Pixel 2 price, Google Pixel 2 XL price in India:

For the Indian markets, the Google Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 61,000 while the Pixel 2 XL will be available at prices starting from Rs 73,000. These prices are for the 64GB variant of the devices. When it comes to the higher end 128GB models, the Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 70,000 and the Pixel 2 XL is priced at Rs 82,000.

Here are the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL specs:

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL has 4GB of RAM and two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. Both the smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 835 processor. These phones don’t have any internal memory, however, Google promised that unlimited storage for pictures and videos which can be backed up to the Google Photos mobile application. The Pixel 2 comes with 5-inch FHD display and the usual 16:9 aspect ratio. Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL camera: Both the phones have a 12MP rear camera lens, along with an OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and f/1,7 aperture.Meanwhile, the selfie camera is 8MP. Coming to the design of the smartphone, Google has made the Pixel 2 sleeker but it feels like the previous version of the same series. However, Pixel 2 XL has caught the eyeballs due to its 6-inch P-OLED screen and aspect ratio of 18:9. It has thin bezels similar to many other premium mobiles in the range.