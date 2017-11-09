Reliance Jio offer: With Rs 399 recharge, get Rs 2599 cashback, here are 4 benefits for you from RJio data plan

his is for Prime members and they can get a triple cash back up to Rs 2599 for every recharge of Rs 399 and above – this is for Jio Prime Members.

With rivals at its heels, Reliance Jio has once again sought to stay ahead by unveiling yet another data plan that offers various benefits to users who want fast net speed backed by loads of cheap data. Reliance Jio has unveiled its Triple Cashback offer that is valid from 1st November to 25th November, 2017. This is for Prime members and they can get a triple cash back up to Rs 2599 for every recharge of Rs 399 and above – this is for Jio Prime Members. Check out the top 5 benefits for you through the triple cash back offer:

1. 100% cash back vouchers of JIO worth Rs 400 on every Jio tariff plan recharge of Rs 399 or above.

2. Instant cashback of up to Rs 300 on every recharge by JIO’s partner wallets including leading digital payment wallets like AmazonPay, AxisPay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM and PhonePe.

3. Jio offers a shopping experience through special vouchers from ecommerce partners which include AJIO, Yatra.com and RelianceTrends.com. The AJIO voucher will get customers Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1500 at ajio.com. Similarly, Jio Prime customers can get a discount of Rs 1000 on all round trip domestic flight tickets booked through yatra.com and a discount of Rs 500 on one way tickets. Finally, shopping at reliancetrends.com entitles Jio Prime customers to an instant discount of Rs 500 for purchases worth Rs 1999 and above.

4. The Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 (Rs 50 x 8) will be provided instantly in MyJio, for redemption from 15th Nov 2017.