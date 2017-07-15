Reliance Jio Lyf 4G phones are now up to 60% cheaper; here is how to get them

The Reliance Jio Lyf 4G phones are now up to 60% cheaper. (Source: Screenshot)

Ever since Reliance Jio made its entry into the Indian market, it has brought a revolution of its own kind, both in mobile data as well as smartphone sections. The company had recently announced new plans where it updates the already existing Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Under the new offer, the network provider has reduced the validity to 56 days from the earlier 84 days. The new plan is also costlier by about 33 per cent. But, before you are too disappointed, we have a good news for you. The Reliance Jio Lyf 4G phones are now up to 60% cheaper. The new offers have been announced on the official website jio.com from where you can purchase these items. Here is what a Reliance Jio smartphone will cost now:

Lyf F1S black – The original price of this smartphone is Rs 20,249. However, the handset is now available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499 which means there is a discount of 53% on it. This will help you save Rs 10,750.

Lyf water 1 white – The best deal on the website is probably on Lyf water 1 white phone. This device is now available at a discounted price of Rs 6,898. The original price of the phone is Rs 17,399 which means you get a discount of 60% and end up saving Rs 10,501.

Get ready to ‘sing’ your heart out, as we bring @edsheeran to India. #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/fJ33lfYYDv — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 12, 2017

Lyf water 11 gold – Coming to the budget category, the discount may not be very huge but you will end up saving a decent amount. Priced at Rs 11,699 this phone is now available at Rs 7,249 which means you will be able to save Rs 4,460.

Lyf F1 Black – This phone was originally priced at Rs 16,499 but after a discount of 42%, it is now available for Rs 7000. The smart phone is now available at Rs 9,499.