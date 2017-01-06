Reliance Jio impact: Now, Vodafone offers unlimited 3G, 4G data for 1 hr priced at Rs 16; Rs 5 for 2G users

Joining the bandwagon of slashing internet data rates, (Image Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio impact: Joining the bandwagon of slashing internet data rates in the wake of the Reliance Jio free data offers that have grabbed eye-balls and ensured a spectacular start for this new telco, Vodafone has now thrown a challenge by offering an unlimited data plan priced at Rs 16 per hour. The second biggest telco has launched hourly 3G/4G data packs today. By paying just Rs 16, a customer can use unlimited 3G/4G data for one hour across a majority of states from tomorrow, the company said in a statement. “Customers using the 2G technology phones can avail the same offer at Rs 5 per hour,” it further added.

A price war was triggered by Reliance Industries after it launched Reliance Jio, which is offering free data and calls till March 31, 2017. After Reliance Jio’s offers were extended till March, other service providers like Bharti Airtel, and Idea Cellular are being forced to frequently change their data and calling plans by offering lucrative schemes to woo customers and prevent them from shifting to Reliance.

Before this, Bharti Airtel upgraded its existing unlimited calling schemes by adding 3GB free 4G data, worth up to Rs 9,000 on Tuesday. “Customers will get free 3GB data every month until December 31, 2017, with select prepaid and postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack or plan benefits,” Bharti Airtel had said in a statement. Under the scheme, Airtel will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9,000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G network.