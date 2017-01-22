Reliance Jio impact: Don’t rule out Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger, says Bharti chief Sunil Mittal

Bharti added that it will be an out of the box idea. He was reacting to questions on outlook for 2017. (Reuters)

Amid the raging price war in the telecom industry as a result of Reliance Jio’s entry the telecom major Bharti Airtel founder and chairman Sunil Mittal has said that “Don’t rule out the possibility of Vodafone-Idea merger. And it will be a big move for the market and telecom industry.” Bharti added that it will be an out of the box idea. He was reacting to questions on outlook for 2017. As far as 2016 was concerned, he said that it was generally a tough year for the telecom industry.

Sunil Mittal, Founder & Chairman, Bharti Enterprises to @ShereenBhan: Don’t rule out the possibility of Vodafone-Idea merge. #Davos2017 pic.twitter.com/ioCAGI5GmW — CNBC-TV18 News (@CNBCTV18News) January 22, 2017

“Prolonged pricing disruption by the players could make things tougher for the telecom sector,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV 18 during World Economic Forum Summit 2017 in Davos. “2016 was generally a tough year for the telecom industry and 2017 is going to be an interesting year of turbulence,” he said.

Reliance Jio’s entry has led to the eruption of a price war among the players and forced them to introduce new plans and offers to stay in the market. Bharti AIrtel, Vodafone and Idea have borne the brunt of the impact of Jio’s entry and its free data offer plan. Bharti, the biggest player in the telecom industry, has predicted a dark future as the consequence of Jio’s entry. “Jio is a big player that has entered in the industry and smaller players are looking to exit over the last few months. The Indian telecom industry could finally come down to four players,” he said. “We should now focus on the market, network and technology,” Mittal added.

Watch This Also:





Talking about the future plans of Airtel he said, “Airtel always has a role to play in industry consolidation.” He has also hinted about the deal with Telenor and hoped that spectrum based price will reduce soon and price disruption revenue could even decline.