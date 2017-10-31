Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel finalises plan to sell Indus Tower to raise funds to pare Rs 87,840 cr debt

The funds thus raised would be used by Bharti Airtel to pare its net debt of around Rs 87,840 crore (.5 billion) and also expand its VoLTE network to compete with Reliance Jio. (Image: Reuters)

Bharti Infratel, the tower arm of Bharti Airtel, has just given shape to a plan which will eventually see the parent firm exit from the tower arm as well as another tower firm, Indus Towers, in which Bharti Airtel holds a stake along with Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. The funds thus raised would be used by Bharti Airtel to pare its net debt of around Rs 87,840 crore ($13.5 billion) and also expand its VoLTE network to compete with Reliance Jio. The two-stage tower deal could be the largest so far with just the enterprise valuation of Indus Towers worth $11 billion. On Monday, Bharti Infratel said its board of directors has decided to explore and evaluate acquisition of stake in one or more tranches in Indus Towers with the aim of making it a subsidiary or wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti Infratel.

Established in 2007, Indus Towers is a three-way joint venture venture between Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. While Bharti and Vodafone each own 42% stake in the firm, Idea holds 11.15% stake while another 4.85% is held by P5 Asia Holding Investment (Mauritius). Vodafone and Idea, who are in the middle of a merger, have already said they will sell off their stakes in Indus and their standalone towers. Bharti Infratel has the right of first refusal on Indus Towers.

Sources said once Indus becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Infratel in the next stage PE funds consortium led by KKR with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC Singapore will acquire controlling stake in Bharti Infratel and also have management control. At this stage Bharti will exit Infratel. Bharti Airtel had earlier this year sold around 14% of its stake in Bharti Infratel to raise around Rs 8,764 crore, which has been used to pare debt. Currently, Bharti Airtel owns 61.65% in Bharti Infratel while KKR-CPPIB own 10.33%. The remaining stake is held by public shareholders.

At present, Bharti Infratel owns and operates 39,264 towers in 11 circles, while Indus owns and operates 123,073 towers in 15 circles. They have overlapping operations in 4 circles. Indus has a tenancy ratio of 2.43, a revenue per tower of Rs 79,955 per month and revenue per sharing operator of Rs 32,956 per month. It has 2,486 employees on its rolls. In comparison, Bharti Infratel has a tenancy ratio of 2.42 for the quarter ended September 2017. Its revenue per tower is Rs 83,040 per month and revenue per operator is Rs 34,427 per month. The company on a standalone basis employed 1,243 people during the same period.