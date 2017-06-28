Reliance Jio files 54 global patents in FY17, reveals Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, known for its aggressive data and voice offerings, filed a total 54 global patents during 2016-17. (Image: IE)

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, known for its aggressive data and voice offerings, filed a total 54 global patents during 2016-17. RIL, in its latest annual report, said its telecom venture has been a catalyst in India’s digital ecosystem and that data consumption on Jio network is “higher than the total mobile data consumption in the US, and twice that in China”. “Jio envisages to usher in the era of ‘visuality’ where video will replace voice as the new communication medium…Jio has so far filed 54 global patents,” said RIL’s annual report for 2016-17.

Exuding confidence that Jio network is “future ready” and can be upgraded as technologies advance to 5G, 6G and beyond, the report said that the company is working towards expanding its reach to over 95 per cent of population coverage by the end of the year. The company said that Jio’s entry in the market had trigerred “unprecedented” growth in data consumption. “Over a 100 million Jio users propelled India into the largest mobile data usage market globally, with monthly data consumption of over 1 billion GBs,” it said. With Jio’s launch, current mobile broadband coverage in India has shot up to 75 per cent on par with US, it added.