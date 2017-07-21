Reliance Jio feature phone launched, here is how Twitterati reacted to another RJio free offer, this time, the JioPhone

The phone was introduced as “India ka Smartphone- JioPhone” by the RIL chief Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: Twitter)

Reliance Jio feature phone: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani today launched the JioPhone during the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company at the Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. The phone was introduced as “India ka Smartphone- JioPhone” by the RIL chief. While customers are already excited about the launch of the feature phone, the pre booking of the same is to start on August 24. According to the speech given by Ambani at the event, Jio will reinvent the conventional feature phone, with a revolutionary device that will be Made by India, Made for India and Made in India. He added that JioPhone will bring digital freedom for the people of India. Mukhesh Ambani took his time to talk about the features of the phone that includes 4-way navigation, 2.4” QVGA Display, and much more. He then said that people will be able to make digital payments as the phone provides advanced NFC support, link your bank account/ Jan Dhan account/ UPI account/ Debit or Credit cards to your phone. It also provides an automatic software upgrade.

Interestingly, the phone has been effectively priced at Rs zero. But in order to avoid any potential misuse, the company will collect a 100% refundable security deposit of Rs 1500 which will be refundable after 3 years. The pre-bookings for the phone are set to take place from next month. The offer is exciting and it has generated a lot of social media buzz. Here are the reactions about JioPhone on Twitter:

India is being taught the value of zero!!!#jio #jiophone — GAUTAM KUMAR (@gautamk175) July 21, 2017

Aryabhatta invented 0 but tbh even he couldn't have used its value like this man Mukesh Ambani uses it .#jiophone #MukeshAmbani pic.twitter.com/Z5dvQ8F94U — Pun Auti (@gillu099) July 21, 2017

Mukesh Ambani: Jio mobile has an anti theft feature.

Reporter: which technology u r using for dat?

Mukesh Ambani: Mobile hi free me dere he???? — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) July 21, 2017

Now KRK can claim that he is richer than Mukesh Ambani. pic.twitter.com/TxLw1jwGao — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) July 21, 2017

*buys a Reliance router*

*Names it Bahubaali*

*waits for someone to ask 'You have internet?'*

*Screams 'JIO RE BAHUBAALI'* — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) July 21, 2017

#JioPhone available at ₹0 , Security deposit 1500(refundable after 36 months) , Unbelievable Stuff reliance For empowering The Country☺???? — INDIAN ARMY(Soldier) (@Andy88029) July 21, 2017

Apart from the launch of the new phone, Ambani also said that the “members will continue to get tariff benefits with Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan and additional surprises.”