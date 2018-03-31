Reliance Jio extends Prime membership by a year for existing users for free

For new Jio subscribers, the membership continues to be available at an annual fee of Rs 99, it added.

Reliance Jio on Friday announced that its existing Prime members will get to extend their membership for another year free of cost. The company, when it started operations in 2016, had offered Prime membership to users for a year till March 31, 2018, at a one-time charge of Rs 99. All Jio Prime members who have subscribed to the exclusive membership benefits till March 31, 2018, will get another year of complimentary Prime benefits at no additional fee, the telecom company said in a statement. For new Jio subscribers, the membership continues to be available at an annual fee of Rs 99, it added.

“With the on-going augmentation of content offerings and consumer engagement programmes, Jio is gearing up to bring new and superior experiences with the Prime programme and will ensure that Prime members get substantially better benefits than the counterparts in the industry,” the operator said. At present, the company has 175 million Prime members.