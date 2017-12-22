Good news for Reliance Jio users! 1.2 GB data/day for 28 days at just Rs 199 under Happy New Year 2018 plan

Reliance Jio to launch Happy New Year 2018 plans. (Reuters)

The Telecom market is becoming very competitive with all the operators coming up with lucrative offers to attract the customers. Now, Reliance Jio has is launching two new plans on Friday night under its Happy New Year 2018. The new plans will be with higher data benefits for the subscribers. The first plan is for Rs 199 which will provide customers with free voice, 1.2 GB 4G data per day, unlimited SMS and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members. The validity for the plan is 28 days, as per IANS report. For high data users, Reliance Jio is launching Rs 299 plan. The plan will offer free voice, unlimited data (2GB high speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and access to Premium Jio App for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days.

Rs 199 plan-

1) 1.2 GB data per day

2) unlimited SMS

3) free voice calls

Rs 299 plan-

1) 2 GB data per day

2) unlimited SMS

3) free voice calls

Meanwhile, earlier, Reliance Jio had extended the last date of triple cashback offer to December 25. The limited offer was earlier scheduled to end on November 20 which was later changed to December 15. Under the triple cashback scheme, Reliance Jio offers a total cashback worth Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or higher. With the extension of date, a slight change to the cashback offer has also been made. To recall, under the Jio Triple Cashback offer, subscribers who purchase recharges of Rs. 399 and above from MyJio or Jio.com website will get Rs. 400 cashback in the form of eight vouchers of Rs. 50. These vouchers can be used to deduct Rs. 50 while purchasing future recharge packs. The offer was launched on November 10 and is valid only for Reliance Jio Prime customers.

To provide these offers to its users, the Mukesh Ambani-led company has partnered with major e-wallets like Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Axis Pay, and Freecharge to give a certain amount (out of Rs 300) as instant cashback, while the rest will be credited to user’s digital wallet over a period of time. All the new users who recharge through Amazon Pay will get Rs 50 instant cashback and it is the same cashback for the existing recharge users too. Similarly, new recharge users will get instant cashback of Rs 15 on Paytm, Rs 50 on PhonePe, Rs 300 MobiKwik (as SuperCash), Rs 100 on Axis Pay, and Rs 50 on Freecharge respectively.

The telecom operator is giving e-commerce cashback vouchers of many leading websites like AJIO, Yatra.com as well as Reliance Trends. The users will get Rs 399 off on AJIO, a fashion website, for a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500. Further, users will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on all round-trip domestic flight tickets as well as Rs 500 on one-way tickets booked via Yatra.com. Additionally, shoppers on Reliancetrends.com will get an instant discount of Rs 500 on purchases worth Rs 1,999 and above.