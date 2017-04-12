Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan hits market again with new offer even after Trai stopped Summer Surprise scheme

The original Reliance Jio offer was of 1GB data for 28 days for a recharge of Rs 303. (Reuters)

After being asked by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to stop its Summer Surprise offer, Reliance Jio on Tuesday came out with a new offer called ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’, which offers its Prime members 1GB data for 84 days on a recharge of Rs 309. The other variant of the offer is 2GB data for the same duration for Rs 509. However, it’s a one-time benefit, meaning after the expiry of 84-day period, the validity will be reduced to normal 28 days.

The new offer is slightly different from the Summer Surprise offer in the sense that in the latter, 1GB data was being offered for 120 days on a recharge of Rs 303. Almost 72 million users, of the total 100 million Jio has, are already locked in this scheme as the company said the consumers who had come on board before the Trai’s advisory would continue to get the benefits.

The original Jio offer was of 1GB data for 28 days for a recharge of Rs 303.

With this offer, Jio has removed the April 15 deadline for becoming Prime member upon payment of an annual charge of Rs 99. Now, consumers can become a Prime member anytime by paying the recharge amount plus the Prime membership amount. Simply put, even after April 15, a consumer can become a Prime member by paying Rs 408.

Jio’s latest offer once again promises 4G data at the cheapest rate in the industry at Rs 3.67 per GB against the offers by incumbents at Rs 50 per GB. However, the incumbents have started a segmented approach whereby they are providing extra data at the same price to their heavy users through direct mailers and messages.

A Jio statement on Tuesday also said it has stopped the Summer Surprise offer completely as advised by Trai. Earlier, the company had said it would take a few days to stop the offer.