Reliance Jio Data leak: Police say case not of theft, Top 10 things you should know

Reliance Jio Data leak: Mumbai Police has arrested a man named Imran Chippa in connection with alleged leak of customer data of Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in the telecom market. However, Police have told newswire agency PTI that Imran has been arrested for unauthorised access and not for theft of data. Police arrested Chippa from Churu district in Rajasthan after a complaint of theft had been registered in by RJio in Navi Mumbai. Here are 10 things that have come out so far:

1) Reliance Jio filed a case of theft against unidentified persons at the Rabale Police Station in Navi Mumbai, Reliance Jio has its headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

2) A Mumbai Police team was sent to Churu in Rajasthan after the police tracked down the IP address of the website to the town in Rajasthan.

3) Police recovered 50 Reliance Jio SIM cards, a computer, a mobile phone and other devices from the residence of Imran Chippa, the accused, who is a Bachelor of Computer Science dropout. A police official told PTI that most of the SIM cards were of Reliance Jio.

4) Chippa’s website Magicapk claimed to be able to provide data of Reliance Jio mobile users.

5) SP of Maharashtra’s Cyber Cell said that they are interogating Imran to ascertain the purpose for which these SIM cards had been obtained, according to newswire service PTI.

6) Chippa’s modus operandi and information about those involved with him would only come to light after police reach a more advanced stage of investigations.

7) Police officials probing the case say that the full quantum of data will only be released after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has gone through the pen drive, computer hard disk and other devices.

8) Chippa has sent on a transit remand by a court in Jaipur.

9) Deputy Commissioner of Police Tushar Doshi said that he thinks that this was an instance of unauthorised accessing of data and not theft.

10) Reliance Jio has stated that the claims made by the website is unsubstantiated and unverified. The domain name of the website has been suspended.