Reliance Jio data leak: DoT to seek detail says, Telecom Secy Arun Sundararajan

The Department of Telecom will soon seek details of alleged subscriber data breach of Reliance Jio, a top official said today.”They (company) have not come to us but we will seek details from them,” Telecom Secretary Arun Sundararajan told reporters in response to query om DoT’s action over the alleged data breach of Reliance Jio. There were reports on Sunday which claimed that customer data, including mobile numbers and other details of Reliance Jio users, were allegedly leaked on an independent website. The company has filed a police complaint in this regard. Jio had also said its subscriber data “is safe and maintained with highest level of security”. A 35-year-old computer science dropout from Rajasthan has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. The accused has been identified by his nickname ‘Imran Chippa’ and was arrested from Churu district in Rajasthan. A resident of Sujangarh town, Chhipa had made the website Magicapk. He claimed to provide Jio user data through his website, police said. A Maharashtra Cyber Police senior officer confirmed that some leak had occurred but declined to share details about the quantum of the breach.