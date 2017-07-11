Reliance Jio data hack: Government blocks magica.pk.com, the site that uploaded leaked data

The website which seems to have been created on the same day had put out the details of subscribers linked to the Jio number, which included alternate mobile number, email id, number activation date, and even Aadhaar number of the users. (Reuters)

The website, www.magica.pk.com, which allegedly hacked and put out personal data of around 120 million Reliance Jio users on Sunday night, has been blocked by the cybersecurity cell of the government following a complaint by the company. The website which seems to have been created on the same day had put out the details of subscribers linked to the Jio number, which included alternate mobile number, email id, number activation date, and even Aadhaar number of the users. It is being seen as one of the biggest data breach so far. Jio assuaged its subscribers, saying that their data is safe and the company is probing the claims of the website.

The incident was first reported on Sunday evening by a tech website, FoneArena, following which there was a huge uproar over the social media.

When contacted, a Jio spokesperson said the company has come across “unverified and unsubstantiated” claims of the website and are investigating it. “Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic. We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement. We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken,” a company spokesperson said.