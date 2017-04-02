Reliance Jio counter: State-owned BSNL offers unlimited calling, 10 GB data a day in Rs 249

The offer will be available at a cost of Rs 249.

State-owned BSNL has become the newest telecom company to offer data and calling at extremely low prices. Giving competition to Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, BSNL announce an attractive scheme which provides 10 GB of data per day. This amount of data, at this price, is by far the maximum offered by any major telecom company in India. The offer will be available at a cost of Rs 249. However, unlike Jio, the plan does not come with free calling 24×7. The BSNL free voice calling will only be available after 9pm at night till 7am in the morning. However, the users will be able to make calls without this boundation on Sundays. Also, the state-owned company’s internet speed won’t be able to compete with Reliance Jio and other major 4G network providers.

The speed offered by BSNL will be limited to 2 MBPS. The network provider has not notified about the drop in speeds once daily limit is reached. At an offer of 10GB of data per day, BSNL has become the cheapest data plans any major telecom company has to offer at the moment.

Experience #BSNL‘s unlimited wireline broadband plan and get 10GB per day pic.twitter.com/EmWt9TkbCI — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 1, 2017

Company’s new offer can bee seen as a direct competition to Reliance Jio, which has recently offered a new Summer Surprise. As per its new offer, users will get 3 months of data service at the cost of one. The free services on Jio will remain available till the end of this month. Also, BSNL’s plan will end on June 30th.

Watch | Is The Reliance Jio Rs 100 Cashback Really Worth The Offer?

Reliance Jio had on Friday announced it has registered a whopping 72 million paid subscribers, and has extended its special Prime Membership offer by another 15 days. RJio, whose free extended promotional offer ended today, also announced a complimentary offer for three months for those who paid Rs 303 before April 15.