Reliance Jio complimentary 3-month-Rs 303 offer ordered scrapped; all you need to know

In a big surprise today Telecom watchdog Trai told Reliance Industries’ telco arm Reliance Jio to withdraw the 3-month free offer that provided unlimited data usage and calls priced at just Rs 303 – Reliance Jio had also announced it was extending its one-time Rs 99 scheme Prime for 15 more days till April 15. The telco has reportedly registered as many as 72 million paid users. The reaction from RJio to Trai’s request was immediate and it indicated its acceptance in no uncertain terms. Jio said that it is in the process of ‘fully complying’ with the order – complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise would be withdrawn as ‘soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days’. This move by Trai came as a surprise as till now it had said there was nothing wrong with RJio’s offers.

1. However, as far as current subscribers are concerned, they don’t have to worry too much as RJio has said in a statement that all customers who have subscribed to Jio Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.

2. On March 31, the company said all Prime members who subscribe to higher value plans (Rs 303 and above) will enjoy complimentary services for three months and that subscribers will only be charged for services from July. The company has said that the Prime offer will continue till April 15.

3. Reliance Jio had announced that it had registered a whopping 72 million paid subscribers and extended by a fortnight its deadline for migrating other subscribers to its paid offer.

4. Put simply, subscribers recharging prior to the said date using Jio’s Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) got services for the initial three months on a ‘complimentary basis’, and paid tariff plan will kick-in only in July.

