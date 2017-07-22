WATCH: Why mother Kokilaben burst into tears and son Mukesh Ambani got emotional during Reliance AGM

It was a very emotional moment.

It was a very emotional moment as the mother of India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani was seen in tears on Friday. The emotional moment happened after Mukesh Ambani too got emotional during Reliance AGM. Mukesh’s mother Kokilaben was seen crying and bursting into tears during AGM. Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of Jio intelligent phone, offering life-long free voice calls bundled with 4G data streaming at an effective price of zero. Ambani, who had taken the telecom sector by surprise with free voice calls and data last year, announced the next leap at the company’s 40th shareholder meeting on Friday. Everyone was surprised to see the emotional side of Mukesh Ambani when he was seen almost crying on the stage while addressing the Reliance AGM.

The Jio phone, targeted at 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will be available for pre-booking from August 24 on payment of a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. This deposit will be refunded after 36 months on return of the phone, he said, adding that the price of the phone will be “effective zero”.

He used the occasion to introduce his twin children, Akash and Isha, who presented the phone features that include calls and text messaging on voice command, Internet surfing and cable to connect the device to TV to view content, including videos.